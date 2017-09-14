Councillors, use your muscle!

From: Coral Rayment, Tower Street, Rye

I am concerned about the County Council’s plans to close Camber library.

I do not recall this being in any of the party’s manifestos last May.

I don’t know how many county councillors read these days, but they might recall Sanditon, Jane Austen’s unfinished novel, set in a fictional seaside village near Hastings.

One of the things that the ‘improvers’ of Sanditon thought essential to an aspiring resort was a library, and it is central to the development of the plot, however it might have turned out if Jane had completed her work.

Later, the government of the great Lord John Russell would pass the first Public Libraries Act, the substance of which, I believe remains very much in force, if our county councillors would care to turn to their duties.

This Act predates most of our education legislation?

Why? Because in an age of the individual, libraries provided the means to educate, to improve one’s self.

Isn’t it time our councillors got into the spirit of what they’re supposed to be doing, or are they just massaging their egos under the title councillor?

You are Tories, the party has a frail hold on the strings of government, you were not elected to be tame men and women, use your muscle to get what you and your communities want out of them.

Theresa May, Amber Rudd, they will bend, demand the budget you, we, need.

If you don’t share the spirit of local government and what it provides, why are you sitting there?