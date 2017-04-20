Countries can be good neighbours

From: Barry M Jones, Bixley Lane, Beckley

One can’t help but admire Stephen Hardy’s determination to fret needlessly over Brexit as he desperately fans the dying embers of his Project Fear (14/4/17).

However, his fears over security in Europe degenerating following Brexit should be directed at his ‘EU 27’, all of whom are members of the United Nations (many in NATO), the Council of Europe (in both of which Britain is a founding member) and of the 150+ member Interpol.

I doubt many have read the UN Charter or Treaty of Rome. Suffice to say the latter’s incarnation as Article I-2, Lisbon Treaty says: “In its relations with the wider world the (European) Union shall uphold mutual respect... among peoples, free and fair trade... strict observance and the development of international law, including respect for the principles of the United Nations Charter”... that Charter says: “... to establish conditions under which justice and respect for the obligations arising from treaties and other sources of international law can be maintained... to practice tolerance and live together in peace with one another as good neighbours”.

Clearly, nations don’t have to be wedded to the misguided Lib-Dems’ political ideology (the EU) to live and work as good neighbours. Indeed, Britain is a crucial member of the ‘5-Is’ intelligence network which recognises that the ‘EU 27’ are their own worse enemies by failing to fully fund NATO; failing to supply self-defence ammunition to Britain in the Falklands and the UN-sanctioned Gulf war (1991); their reluctance to commit front-line UN peace keeping forces (Pakistan contributes the most)... and the EU’s total failure to “erect an impenetrable frontier against illegal immigrants, terrorists and organised crime” before opening up its shambolic open-border Schengen area - witness Calais/Dunkerque.

Meanwhile, Spain defiantly harangues EU-member state Britain over Gibraltar (ceded ‘in perpetuity’ under the Treaty of Utrecht), the Basques and Catalans, while refusing to return Ceuta or Mellila to Morocco, granted under the Treaty of Fez.

Peace in Europe? Dream on. No wonder wise Britons chose Brexit.

