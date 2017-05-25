Disappointed by party’s decision

From: David Barry, Verulam Place, St Leonards

Having been associated with the Green Party since the second half of the last century, I was deeply saddened by the decision not to offer a candidate for the forthcoming election. It was an ill-thought through action.

This decision was taken after Hastings Green Party had elected a candidate unanimously who was more than happy to stand. The fact that this candidate had polled 11 per cent in the local elections recently demonstrates there is a keen interest in the party locally and she was well respected.

To then withdraw from a general election at the eleventh hour gives the impression that we are simply a pressure group not to be taken seriously at election time.

The dubious claim that this would facilitate preventing Amber Rudd being elected does not add up. The total of Green voters and Labour voters in the last general election would not have been sufficient to oust Amber Rudd.

Peter Chowney has stated that he was already in favour of all the concessions that Hastings Green Party asked in order to stand down so, effectively, there have been no concessions.

I find myself in a position where the only party I deemed worthy of giving my vote to is no more. Sadly,the long term damage to the Green Party is immense.

