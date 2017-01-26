Disappointment at lack of sign

As a past mayor and currently Bexhill Sussex Day champion, I am disappointed that after a year, no Bexhill gateway sign has been erected on the Link Road (Combe Valley Way).

I have contacted Bexhill mayor Cllr Simon Elford, who I am hopeful will no rectify this.

If we could have the sign erected by Sussex Day, that would be great.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.