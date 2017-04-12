Does no one care about wildlife?

From: Mary Boorman, Battle Hill, Battle

I am continuingly disappointed and very despondent when I go around the local area and find more trees have been felled – especially at this time of year when the birds are trying to build nests and rear their young. What is going on everywhere?

I drove down Watermill Lane this week to find a whole swathe of large mature trees had been felled on both sides of this road – why?

This is becoming a real nightmare for me and I am sure many other wildlife/nature lovers.

Trees take years to grow and are destroyed in a few minutes. So, so sad. This should not be happening so often as it appears to be now.

Can someone tell me why these have gone and why in Spring? Surely trees and wildlife in 2017 should be protected?

We will have no countryside, woodland, trees or birds if this is allowed to continue at this horrid rate.

Does no one care?

