Dog fouling isn’t the only mess

From: John Beck, Park Shaw, Sedlescombe

I refer to your editorial last week about dog fouling in the area.

I took my dog out one morning for our usual walk through Sedlescombe.

On route, I saw massive piles of horse excrement, oodles of goose poo, former fox fodder in abundance and seagull gunge all over cars.

If my pup performs uncleared doggy-doos, I will be fined up to £1,000.

Meanwhile, lorry loads of material waste are being shed over the countryside.

As a dog owner, do you think my human rights are being impinged?

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on. 1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver 3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs 4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out! The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news. Be part of it.