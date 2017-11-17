Don’t get caught on the rebound

From: Stephen Jackson, Albert Road, Bexhill

We must be careful not to be caught on the rebound once Brexit is secured.

US President Donald Trump is wooing us to sign a Free Trade deal while it has come to light that David Cameron et al have held secret talks with the Chinese over another deal.

With the American deal apart from sending the message that the US may be cooling towards the EU, this offer sounds suspiciously like an attempt to revive the secretive TransAtlantic Trade and Investment Partnership whereby Big Business would run our affairs to the exclusion of government.

The China deal defies comment. Here, we have a totalitarian regime flooding the world with cheap goods produced at low unit cost, ie. cheap labour, undermining living standards and employment. But cheapness is everything. The whole purpose of Brexit is to leave that world behind, not jump into yet another cheap bed.

The collapse of the EU will put an end to exploitation by European capital and multinational corporations, freeing Europe to pursue genuine democracy, ie. political, social and economic.