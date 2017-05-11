Event was such a success this year

From: Fee Lock, Secretary, Hastings Traditional Jack in the Green, Fairstone Close, Hastings

May I, through your pages, thank the people of Hastings, Hastings Borough Council, and everyone involved in helping make this year’s Hastings Traditional Jack in the Green such a success, despite the challenges the weather threw at us. We had a huge gathering of dancers and spectators on Ladies’ Parlour at 05.15 hours, as well as well-greened people lining the streets of the Old Town.

This year we collected for the Lifeboat over the weekend and raised £1,136.50, with £250.31 being raised by the two host Morris sides, Mad Jack’s Morris & Hannah’s Cat Morris, and a further £246.62 being collected by local drumming group, Sambalanco.

As ever, we could not achieve this level of success without the seemingly inexhaustible help and support of Kevin Boorman, leisure manager of Hastings Borough Council, whose concept of ‘above and beyond’ is, frankly, beyond compare.

