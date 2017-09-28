Failed to identify established tree

From: T. Care, Udimore Road, Rye

So far, I have managed to identify the many plants growing from the lower parts of Rye’s Landgate.

But, due to its position and height, I have failed to identify the well-established tree growing from the upper position (soon, perhaps, to replace the flagpole).

Maybe the roots of this tree have found their way into the mechanism of the clock, bringing it to a halt.

But perhaps all this flora adds to the camouflage against future raids upon Rye