Firms expressed will to leave UK

From: Terry Milford, Netherfield Road, Battle

It was no surprise to discover (letters, May 19) that Barry M Jones’ opinions are a result of his own “independent research”.

Typically, he attributes to me and asks me to respond to, views he wishes I had expressed, rather than considering what I actually said.

While we are still in the EU there is no reason for businesses to leave the UK and I did not say they had – there are, after all, asset stripping opportunities prior to our departure. It is undeniable, however, that many businesses, particularly in the vitally important financial sector, have firmly stated that they will leave.

What advantage is it to them to lie and why would they want to leave anyway if Britain is to become the trading nirvana Mr Jones says it will be? Similarly, if he truly believes that the value of sterling is down only four per cent, can he please tell me where I can get US$ 1.4 for my £?

Most telling is his reference to “benign tax avoidance” which is presumably on a par with benign benefit fraud. The fact is that both are simply theft but, thanks to Government policies, only one has the possible plea in mitigation of poverty.

Other fascinating insights in a fairly short letter are that tactical voting is somehow undemocratic and that there are bogeymen “unelected EU bullies” whose sole purpose is to do us down. Their origin and motives remain unexplained of course.

There has been criticism that the Labour manifesto proposes a return to the 1970s yet Mr Jones and his ilk have no qualms in yearning and wantonly striving to take us back to the halcyon boom days of the 1930s.

