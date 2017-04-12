Foreign aid rise is unacceptable

From: Derek Stocker, Duke Street, Bexhill

I am sure many of us are grateful to the Observer for the launch of the appeal for the MRI Scanner, which some of us at some time may need to use.

This is a wonderful piece of kit and we are so lucky to have people going the extra mile to obtain.

What I do find very disturbing is that at the same time the ordinary people of this area are appealing for funding for what is now an essential item of hospital equipment, we hear that the Department for International Development has quietly added £1.2 billion to the Foreign Aid that UK taxpayers are required to pay, but kept it very quiet.

Are we at all surprised?

Not a bit of it, and a “Government Spokesman” stated that when the UK economy grows, they add more money to Foreign Aid expenditure, and that is apparently to help as “an investment in Britain’s own security”.

Well that must be alright then, except that if the £1.2 billion was put toward a functional and effective border security force, we would have the very best barrier against unwelcome “guests” in the world.

That’s far too easy though, instead we plough more funding overseas while people here are unable to see a GP, unable to access A&E without a fight and our young and elderly are not getting the medical treatment they deserve and in most cases have actually paid for.

GPs surgeries are closing almost daily, and our armed forces are at a level lower than the last 100 years according to one report, and schools are selling off playing fields to gain funding and very many other situations that are totally unacceptable.

And all the while Central Government has its greedy mitts in the money we give as taxpayers, just to throw it where it is unsure where it really goes and what its used for, unbelievable!

