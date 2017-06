Grateful for wonderful care

From: Gloria Cayton, Watermill Close, Sidley

Through the Observer I would like to thank the two young women and a young chap who came to my assistance when I fell on April 26 in Ninfield Road. I spent five days in the Conquest Hospital and had an operation to plate and screw my badly broken wrist.

My thanks also go to the A&E staff who were wonderful, the surgeon who put my together and the staff on Egerton Ward.

Thank you all.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on. 1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver 3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs 4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out! The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news. Be part of it.