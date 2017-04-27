Green, pleasant land is not safe

From: Barry M Jones, Bixley Lane, Beckley

Oh joy! Six weeks of predictably nauseous party political propaganda and selective amnesia.

Stephen Hardy MBE can’t get away with officially representing the CPRE in defending Britain’s vanishing, irreplaceable countryside from development (21/4/17) while in the same letter donning his anti-Tory, anti-Brexit Lib-Dem straw-hat to accuse the Tories of wanting to concrete over our countryside while failing to admit his own Lib-Dems publicly campaigned, when in government in October 2014, to build 10 new garden cities (three in our over-developed South East, five between Oxford and Cambridge) on green-fields and the ‘green belt’.

If the bath is overflowing, the wise turn off the tap.

The true countryman will likewise control immigration and population growth to sustainable levels. Stephen’s loyalty should thus be to the CPRE, as a guardian of Britain’s countryside for future generations, and not to his ‘single market’ Lib-Dem evangelism demanding uncontrolled EU-immigration (but controlled non-EU), generating ever more industrial ‘man-made climate change’ (houses, infrastructure, goods) and natural man-made greenhouse gases and political hot-air.

Britain’s current uncontrolled, exponential population growth (63m today, 75m by 2030) ‘demands’ 300,000 new homes (plus infrastructure) every year. But where? The Lib-Dems won’t say, though Lib-Dem marginals and Stephen’s Darwell/Rother valleys are probably safe – unlike Hastings, Ashford, Medway/Maidstone, Crawley, Thanet and the rest of our overcrowded ‘green and pleasant land’.

