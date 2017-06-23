Hold government to its rail promise

From: Lianna Etkind, Campaign for Better Transport, Wharf Road, London

Southeastern passengers are currently being overcharged to wait in poorly kept stations with limited facilities and finally be squeezed onto packed trains.

This is not acceptable. People across the South East deserve to have a reliable, affordable and high-quality rail service.

There is a public consultation currently underway into the future of the South Eastern franchise.

Campaign for Better Transport has set up an online form to make it easy for people to respond with their own rail gripes and priorities.

The form is available at http://www.bettertransport.org.uk/south-eastern.

The Government claims it wants to ‘put the passenger at the heart of this new franchise’; we need to hold it to that promise.