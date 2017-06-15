Hope party isn’t affected by this

From: David Barry, Verulam Place, St Leonards

The fact that Amber Rudd is still the parliamentary representative, despite the Green Party withdrawing at the eleventh hour, totally vindicates my decision to resign from the party over this ill conceived decision.

Julia Hilton would have been an excellent candidate AND I can only hope this one futile gesture has not harmed the future of the Green Party locally.

