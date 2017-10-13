Is this the best place for tree?

From: Mrs H Sutton, Sea Road, Wincheslea Beach

I totally agree with T. Care’s letter in the Rye Observer of September 29. I too am curious of what variety of tree is growing very well on top of Rye’s Landgate Arch.

I am, due to my height and lack of a telescope, unable to regard this species closely.

Is it to be decorated with lights and tinsel at Christmas?

While loving trees in all their shapes and forms, is this the best place for it to reside?

If this neglect of the beloved Landgate carries on, it will not be there for future generations to marvel at.

I wonder how many buildings support trees in this way in Bexhill?