It’s a hazard to leave our homes

From: Christine Ward, Hilltop Drive, Rye

Thank you very much to the intelligent/nice driver who stopped for me around 1.30pm-ish on Wednesday, August 16 on the Zebra Crossing opposite the Strand Quay, where the bikers hang out (I can not see street or road signs).

HISS BOO to the not very nice or intelligent driver of what looked like, to my blurry distorted vision at a distance, driving an oldish White Camper Van, who did not stop, despite my showing my Coloured Symbol Cane Stick.

Unfortunately, this is the fourth time such an incident has happened to me in Rye – yet more evidence for more manually operated Traffic Lights in Rye, especially on the crossing near /opposite Jempsons, which would slow down traffic and avoid a soon potential accident where people try and cross the road on the corner of Jempsons, near the Post Office, which is a very dangerous blind spot.

So until the RNIB (Royal National Organisation for Blind and Vision Impaired People) listen to us members and do a much needed TV/radio/media campaign and educate more in schools, colleges etc, – if you see a person of any age (as you do not have to be elderly with white or grey hair to qualify for sight loss or any disability), and you see us using our White or Coloured Symbol Canes and Sticks or Guide Dogs, we are letting you know we may be blind or suffer from major sight problems.

So please if you are the 95 per cent of people who are kind and understand to give way, and have some patience or to stop on Zebra Crossings or on any roads where there are no traffic lights – well done. But if you are the five per cent (but can sometimes feel like the 100 per cent) hiss and boo to you.

Plus, worth thinking that disability and any life changing conditions can happen to anyone, you do not have to be born with it.

How would you feel to be treated in such a not very nice way just because a part or parts of your body no longer function fully?

In addition to having to contend with 95 per cent of people (it feels) looking at their hands, mobile phones, cyclists (who should be in the road), young children on scooters, and not so young children on skateboards, some aggressive mobility rage drivers, and some who do not know how to use safely, and people with good eye sight not seeming to look where they are going – just trying to get out of our homes and navigate on supposedly safe pavements and sidewalks is also becoming increasingly hazardous in our so-called caring sharing UK society!

If anyone is interested and affected by what I report and would like to help me form a local Rye Access Group, then please do contact me on my e-mail address: abilityaccess@talktalk.net.