Journey would be unappealing

From: David A Banks, Westbourne Drive, Garforth, Leeds
I have just spent an excellent family holiday in Bexhill where we thoroughly enjoyed all the town’s amenities.
Having enjoyed short breaks in Bexhill in the past, I have been able to travel down by train from the North on a Friday afternoon and, with two straightforward changes at Kings Cross and Ashford International, arrive in Bexhill in time for dinner.
Worryingly I have recently learned that, in future, a third change of train could be introduced at Hastings, which would make the journey extremely unappealing, and not one which I would consider undertaking.
Indeed, any such complication added to the journey must be an extremely unwanted, detrimental prospect for Bexhill residents, and I trust that the Bexhill MP and elected representatives are getting to work to prevent this happening.
