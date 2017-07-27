Journey would be unappealing

From: David A Banks, Westbourne Drive, Garforth, Leeds

I have just spent an excellent family holiday in Bexhill where we thoroughly enjoyed all the town’s amenities.

Having enjoyed short breaks in Bexhill in the past, I have been able to travel down by train from the North on a Friday afternoon and, with two straightforward changes at Kings Cross and Ashford International, arrive in Bexhill in time for dinner.

Worryingly I have recently learned that, in future, a third change of train could be introduced at Hastings, which would make the journey extremely unappealing, and not one which I would consider undertaking.

Indeed, any such complication added to the journey must be an extremely unwanted, detrimental prospect for Bexhill residents, and I trust that the Bexhill MP and elected representatives are getting to work to prevent this happening.