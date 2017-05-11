Keep up the good work councillors

From: Kevin Regan, Standard Hill Close, Ninfield

Can I acknowledge the work of all local councillors and especially those from UKIP who have lost their seats.

Many appreciate the hard work for little personal reward that they have put in on our behalf, particularly in the fight against over-development of small rural villages.

As regards UKIP voting collapse, I’m sure there will be further opportunities for good councillors to come back into office in the future, but the massive swing to UKIP was the voice of the majority of voters who had signed up for a Common Market for trade purposes, but not to lose our own democracy by slavishly adhering to EU legislation.

As for EU Nationals, if they are here legally then there is no reason for them to fear being summarily ejected, as long as they comply with our laws. The same for genuine refugees from war and oppression, there will always be compassion and room for those.

UKIP served its purpose and perhaps would not have been annihilated had Nigel Farage remained as leader.

But the job has been done, ordinary people made their opinion known against all the clever pundits and city bigwigs who thought they knew better and still persist in talking down the UK.

Perhaps they will eventually shut up and throw their skills into working FOR the UK to succeed, rather than damaging our success.

So, councillors, please keep on with the good work locally, we may need new homes, but ones that our children can afford as starter homes integrating into village and town life, and not vast estates plonked into small villages where there is insufficient infrastructure to absorb such a large expansion.

