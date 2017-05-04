Let us all enjoy the countryside

From: Brenda Good, Hastings Road, Battle

Dogs should be kept on leads near livestock, such as the military canal at Pett, and there should be designated dog free areas on beaches with a warden on patrol to ensure this happens.

Equally, there should be areas where dogs can run free, but the choice would enable us all to enjoy the beautiful countryside and sea.

Owners should scoop up dog poop. Whether the dog is on a lead or not, it will make no difference.

Responsible dog owners bin it, some irresponsible ones even toss it into trees.

A bit like litter louts, they have little regard for the beautiful surroundings here in East Sussex.

No dogs can be trained to be livestock friendly, except the Welsh Sheepdog – one of which my daughter is lucky to own.

