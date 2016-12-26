LETTER: Bell-ringers boost UK’s GDP

Tony Smith’s appeal for bell-ringers (18/11/16) and his destroying bell-staves took me back 30 years when taking over my father’s small business.

My bell-ringing bank manager warned me of the perils of self-employment and irregular orders, but I was soon busy ... replacing those bell-staves he regularly broke!

Novice bell-ringers boost Britain’s GDP!

Barry M Jones

Bixley Lane

Beckley

