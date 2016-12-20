LETTER: Celebrating 100 years of Cubs

2016 is Cubs100, the centenary of the Cub Scout movement, and I’m lucky and proud to be ambassador for their monumental birthday party. December 16 is the 100th birthday and I, like the Cubs from Rye, will be renewing my Cub Scout promise.

It’s been an incredible year so far with trips, fun days and camp outs, but the best is yet to come with Cubs100 birthday parties taking place across the country this week.

For 100 years Cub Scouts have been helping in their communities and this year is no different.

Through our ‘A Million Hands’ project Cubs in Rye have been helping to make their community a better place to live and work.

I would also like to shout out to the volunteers in Rye for their dedication each week to giving Cubs the chance to experience big adventures and take part in activities that could be life-changing. Volunteers - we salute you.

During this special week, I would just like to say a big happy birthday to Cubs past and present as we look forward to another 100 years of endeavour; learning new skills, having fun and making lifelong friends.

Steve Backshall

Cubs100 Ambassador

The Scout Association

