LETTER: Issue is not about union obduracy

Huw Merriman is wrong, wrong, wrong on the rail dispute (Bexhill Observer front page, December 30).

This is not about union obduracy, it is about management intransigence.

And how typical of a Tory to press for legislation to block one of the most important forms of rights that working people have.

Stephen Jackson

Cantelupe Road

Bexhill

