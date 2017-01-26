LETTER: Let’s stick to valid majorities

With great respect to Peter Webb (13/1/17), Britain is not ‘detaching itself’ from Europe (comprising 47 states) but is democratically leaving the political ‘EU-28’ that we never democratically voted to join.

Peter’s inflated and misleading “73.2 per cent didn’t vote to leave” includes 7.6 million unintelligible under-10s, so let’s stick to valid majorities: 57 per cent (and rising) of British exports don’t go to the EU.

Of the eligible electorate, 37 per cent consciously voted leave; 34 per cent remain; 29 per cent chose not to express any wish over remaining... or leaving, yet MPs did not offer a status quo option. While Huw Merriman MP must represent all his constituents, how can he represent unexpressed views?

John Gately says ‘if (the trains) ain’t broke, don’t fix it?’ I agree! Bring back steam!

Clearly, amicable industrial relations are broken and need fixing: Unions demand overtime, so who introduced the overtime ban? ACAS was established by Labour to resolve genuine grievances, so why prolong this now clearly politically-driven strike?

To anyone foolish enough to bleat ‘nationalisation’, l’ll simply say: ‘Red Robbo’, Arthur Scargill...

Given there are now so few ticket offices, it is patently in Southern’s stated interest to retain on-board guards/revenue inspectors. However, if a two-man train or bus can safely be run by one man (London commuters operate doors) then, if through sickness/absenteeism a guard is not available, at least the journey can run and commuters (many hard-working union members being bankrupted by their ‘brothers and sisters’) can earn a honest day’s wage to pay their bills.

Or would commuters rather await an over-crowded fully-manned train and, if one eventually turns up, fret over getting home?

Finally, John shouldn’t stare too rigidly to his front when driving. Professional and police drivers are taught, in the interests of safety, to check rear-view mirrors and height every few seconds: likewise a motor-cyclist’s ‘life-saver’ look over their shoulder before overtaking/turning right. Now to educate car-drivers, cyclists and ‘smart-phone’ pedestrians.

Barry M Jones

Bixley Lane

Beckley

