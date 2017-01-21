LETTER: New chain is not money well spent

Do other ratepayers think that spending £5000 ‘to replace the shabby mayoral chain of office’ will be money well spent?

Will it improve the quality of life for residents of Battle?

Will it encourage more visitors to the town?

If like me you think that it is a waste of ratepayers money then let the town council know by emailing carolharris@battletowncouncil.org.uk.

C. Pike

Hastings Road

Battle

