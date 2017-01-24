LETTER: Not all of us can afford tax rise

It seems that our MP is full of praise for the town council as evidenced by his message in the council’s recent newsletter.

I wonder what he thinks about the council’s proposal to increase its share of the council tax by 33 per cent.

His newsletter message offers to act as our advocate when needed so, through your letters page, can I ask him to tell those town councillors who might have no difficulty in finding the extra money, that not all of us are in an equally fortunate position.

Financial constraints mean that we all have to make difficult choices and the council should follow the same discipline.

Meena Winter

Claverham Close

Battle

