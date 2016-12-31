LETTER: Parking system is confusing

I absolutely agree with your Battle correspondent, M Eldridge (23/12/16) – one is paying for the parking space for a certain length of time, and which vehicle(s) uses it should be irrelevant.

And I too can vouch for the fact that it can be confusing for the older driver to now have to play in car registration details: we repeatedly got it wrong recently, in Rye, until rescued by a helpful couple.

It was only later that I realised we had probably entered the letter ‘O’ instead of zero, an easy enough slip to make.

Cynthia Reavell

Friars Bank

Guestling

