LETTER: Show deserving of recognition

I feel very strongly about this.

I, and all our family, enjoyed a fabulous show (Merrily We Row Along) at the Memorial Hall in Battle last Friday.

The acting and singing was superb and done with local, young people.

There doesn’t seem to be any recognition in your paper, so I am very disappointed that such a brilliant show should go unnoticed.

Please can’t anyone give them some praise.

Roll on their next production. We will be there, along with many others, I hope.

Sheila Packham

London Road

Hurst Green

