LETTER: Speak up for all constituents

I opened my Observer this morning (January 6) to find Mr Merriman again using the unique privilege of his half-page spread in my local paper to interfere in the Southern Rail industrial dispute.

Mr Merriman is my MP. I didn’t vote for him but he’s the only one I’ve got.

However I wish to make it clear that he does not speak for me when he takes an overtly party political stance in a quarrel between a private employer and its staff.

If Tory MPs had wanted to retain the right to involve themselves in the running of this essential public service they should have maintained control within the public sector rather than selling it off to Govia.

The Observer Merriman Column should not be used to peddle party propaganda.

The author is supposed to represent all of his constituents, including me. His column should be used to air non-party political issues, such as, say, Brexit.

He could be keeping us up-to-date with his government’s progress in implementing the referendum result. He may well need rather less than half a page for a weekly bulletin on that topic, though.

The result of the referendum, nearly seven months ago, was that 73.2 per cent of the population did not vote to leave the EU. I want my MP to be speaking up for the overwhelming majority of our people of all ages who did not vote to detach ourselves from the continent to which we belong.

I want him to speak especially for those under 18 who didn’t qualify for a vote, but had to stand by as older people (of whom 300,000 have died since the referendum) voted their children’s futures away.

Speak up for those who did not vote to swap an open market of 745 million consumers for – err – nothing.

Speak up for those who, themselves having ‘never had it so good’ since WW2, actually care about the England that we are now in the process of bequeathing to future generations as a tiny collection of 55 counties off the coast of Europe somewhere out in the North Sea.

Any chance, Mr Merriman?

Peter Webb

Glenleigh Park Road

Bexhill

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.