LETTER: System has lost sense of justice

The article in the Observer (16/12/16) about the inability to locate bail jumpers comes as no surprise to anyone I should think.

The seeming inability of the British legal system to prioritise cases, from those that pose little or no risk to those that are almost definitely a danger to the public, runs right to the top of the legal tree.

Almost weekly we hear of someone who has been imprisoned for what many would consider a serious crime, being released early and in some cases to re-offend and in many cases this farce has cost innocent people their lives.

The British courts will do anything to keep people out of prison, sadly this is at the expense of any sense of justice for the first victim/s and certainly with no consideration for any future unfortunates.

The British legal system has lost all sense of justice and many sentences now for the loss of life by so called “manslaughter” which many laymen recognise as what amounts to a murder are let out and the sentence is viewed by many as an insult to the victim and their loved ones.

Most of the recent cases of infanticide are treated as appearing unimportant when you see the sentences handed down to the killer parent or parents, those that should look after the child the best are to blame and the sentence for that child murder seems totally unrelated to this awful crime.

So when the courts get their head around to keeping people safe instead of criminal “rights” we may just see fewer jumping bail and possibly less crime, but don’t count on it anytime soon.

Derek Stocker

Duke Street

Bexhill

