LETTER: Thank you for care at hospital

Through your paper may I offer belated good wishes for a happy and healthy New Year to all members of the Ambulance Service and staff at the Conquest Hospital.

I had not planned to spend my Christmas in hospital but a severe infection decreed otherwise.

I was most impressed by the dedication of all the staff, both in the accident and emergency department and Tressell Ward, to which I was admitted.

Father Christmas made an appearance on Christmas Eve with a small gift for all and on Christmas Day morning the consultant and his wife visited the ward to wish everyone well.

Many thanks everyone for the care and treatment I received and I am pleased to say that I am now well on the way to recovery.

Pauline Price

Virgins Lane

Battle

