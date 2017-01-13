LETTER: Thank you for Christmas help

I would like, through the Rye Observer, to give a heartfelt thank you to all those who gave up their Christmas Day to provide lunch and company to approximately 40 local people who were on their own.

Nothing was too much trouble and the atmosphere was wonderful.

Thank you so much.

M. NETTLE

Udimore Road

Rye

