LETTER: Thank you for help after crash

I would like to thank those members of the public who so kindly stopped to assist me, when I had an accident in my car last Friday (January 13) and to the emergency services who were called to the scene and were so kind and helpful to me.

I would like to especially thank Trevor Scott of Hailsham Police who went out of his way to assist me; collect up my belongings from my car and ran me home.

I had been driving to work and just passed Normanhurst Caravan Park when I came across a sheet of ice on the road which caused me to slide across the carriageway; resulting in my car turning on to its side. I was left hanging by my seat belt until passing drivers eventually stopped to assist me and it is these unknown people I would like to thank. I am so grateful for everyone’s help and assistance and hope that they will see this letter of thanks.

It is so refreshing to know that there are such kind and caring people around us and ready to help when the need arises. Thank you to you all who helped me on what proved to be a disastrous Friday the 13th for me, but which could have been so much worse.

Please, please now having been involved in an accident if you see a car or any vehicle on the side of the road I cannot emphasise the importance of stopping and checking that there is no one inside.

I was left for over 10 minutes before a passing vehicle eventually stopped

Shirley Lewis

Chain Lane

Battle

