LETTER: Thanks for food bank support

Battle Foodbank would like to say an enormous thank you to everyone who so kindly donated food and Christmas food items during December.

A total of 255.35kg was donated. This enabled the foodbank to give out 20 Christmas hampers and parcels to families living in and around Battle.

The foodbank was also able to send food to Crisis at Christmas and Battle Children’s Centre.

The generosity of local people has meant that we were able to help many people for whom Christmas is a very difficult time.

Paula Foord

Member of Battle Foodbank

Hastings Road

Battle

