LETTER: Treatment was second-to-none

Too many times have the NHS had bad press.

Twice recently my wife Janet has required their services. The first time by dialling 999, the second, 111.

Both times the paramedics arrived within a few minutes, resulting in a trip to A&E at the Conquest Hospital, Hastings, where she received excellent treatment.

The second time she was kept in overnight in James Ward where the care was second-to-none.

Subsequently she has also received very good treatment from her GP at Martins Oak surgery, Battle.

A BIG thanks to one and all.

Brian Roberts

Battle Gates

Battle

