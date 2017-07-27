Nation is divided and directionless

From: Stephen Hardy, George Close, Robertsbridge

If the Referendum of 2016 failed to convince the nation how divided its peoples are, surely the 2017 General Election must have convinced those who think the country is on course for a shiny Utopian upland that we are a nation truly divided and currently directionless.

A totemic event like the Grenfell Tower fire disaster pointed out only too cruelly, how in the heart of one of the richest parts of London, less fortunate people are cooped up in deadly and unsafe buildings.

More than ever we need a progressive thinking majority to work together to put aside immaterial differences in the face of a potential economy sapping Brexit.

The economy is already feeling the dire effects, with the International Monetary Fund slashing its growth forecast for the UK.

The UK economy grew by just 0.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2017, a bitter foretaste of what may come, were we to Brexit. The UK is now the slowest growing of all advanced economies.

Last week accountants PwC slashed its growth forecast for the UK for both 2017 and 2018 as has the Centre for Economics and Business Research.

The country needs a future that is open fair and just: this cannot be achieved under our present Government.