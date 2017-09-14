Need to know what haze was

From: John Butcher, Chowns Hill, Hastings

While I appreciate our MP is a very busy person who nevertheless finds time to often appears in your paper attending this and that and showing concerns for local people, so even if not investigating personally herself I hope that she can take the time answering my and parents concerns about the so called mystery haze through your paper with due haste.

I read with disbelief how the elements of this pollution is not yet known.

It is indefensible especially with the real threat of terrorism if no one has put a sample through a mass spectrometer or the affected public blood analysed by now.

People should demand to know what they have been subjected to and dispel or confirm concerns about what has affected them and if there will be any long-term effect to their children.