Nice to pay NHS a compliment

In these days of much discontent with the NHS, it’s nice to be able to pay a compliment.

I have recently undergone heart by-pass surgery in Brighton’s cardiac ward where everyone from consultants to nursing staff were the epitome of caring and expertise.

Coming home I registered as a new patient at the Beaconsfield Road surgery needing post-op care.

Again I have found everyone at Beaconsfield from the doctors and nurses to the receptionists to be both helpful and caring.

