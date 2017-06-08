No party politics at local level

From: Michael Plumbe, The Bourne, Hastings

It is so refreshing to read the comments of the County Council Leader, Keith Glazier, as reported in the Observer, that councillors will work together.

I have long thought that Party Politics should play no part in local government.

Indeed I once voted quite against my ‘party instincts’ for a local councillor as I knew she would be good.

Indeed she made such a nuisance of herself that she was briefly suspended. Excellent.

I wish more councillors would take local governance first and not concern themselves with party loyalty.

