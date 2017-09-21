Not necessary to go to London

From: Anthony Slack, Hestingas Plat, Hastings

People who love classical music will be delighted at the growing success of the Opus Theatre in Cambridge Road.

This venue only opened for this purpose in early summer but is already drawing large and appreciative audiences.

Last Saturday, two extraordinary recitals marked the inauguration of the unique, nine feet long, Phoenix Opus grand piano.

Playing this amazing instrument were two of the world’s top concert pianists.

During the afternoon, Anton Lyakhovsky played pieces by Robert Schumann and Sergei Rachmaninoff. In the evening, Oliver Poole played music by JS Bach, Wagner and George Gershwin.

The combination of these two talented musicians and the theatre’s new technologically advanced piano produced a quality of sound which could not be surpassed.

The Opus Theatre promises to be a valuable addition to the cultural life of Hastings.

It is not necessary to travel to London to hear great classical music.