Not surprised by service concerns

From: Derek Stocker, Duke Street, Bexhill

I read Mrs. M. Harman’s letter in the Hastings Observer (26/5/17) about local recycling without a single bit of surprise.

Some years ago I worked in a Sheltered Housing scheme in Hastings and they had bins for every type of waste, rubbish in general, glass, paper, cardboard, tin and also plastics and not forgetting the grass cuttings and shrub trimmings.

We heard once or twice of suspected emptying of the bins into one vehicle and then one day a resident said he had filmed and also spoken to bin truck staff to ask why he had wasted his time sorting rubbish only to see it all put in the same truck.

The most wonderful and plausible excuse was obviously well rehearsed – “the other truck’s broke down mate” – how wonderfully convenient.

This type of waste disposal has been logged all over the country so are we to be surprised that HBC has so to speak “jumped on the wagon”?

Not at all, but it just goes to show how we are hoodwinked into paying for a service that we do not really, actually and in all fairness get.

This is why many people have reverted to putting it all in one bin and to Halifax with the rules.

