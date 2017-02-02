Nothing but praise for A&E

I would like to take this opportunity to put into words my thanks to the staff of A&E and the eye department at the Conquest Hospital for the amazing help afforded to my daughter-in-law last week.

She had undergone a cornea transplant 15 months ago which was a very traumatic and painful procedure at the time.

Unfortunately twice in the following months one of the stitches came loose and was dealt with immediately at her own hospital but this time she was on holiday with us when it happened again.

I took her to A&E arriving at 3pm and by 4.20pm we were already on our way home.

The doctor in the eye department did a wonderful job as did the nurses in A&E in getting the appointment so quickly.

So much negativity is written about the NHS but I only have praise for the Conquest Hospital.

Thank you so much again.

