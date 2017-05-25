Ofsted report is unfair on school

From: Wayne Harffey, Mountbatten Close, Hastings

After reading the article I do not think it gives a fair reflection of the school despite the recent Ofsted report. Both of my children attended Buckswood from the age of 11 and I have to say that the children’s safety and wellbeing was always paramount and I must stress that the school were always very helpful and prompt in dealing with any issues that arose.

I would recommend this school to any prospective families based on my experience and dealings with them.

Mr Sutton works very hard to make sure that the school is a friendly and safe environment for the children to learn and live in and this becomes very obvious whenever you visit the school to meet him and see the children in their school surroundings.

My children were always very happy and I am extremely grateful for the education that Mr Sutton and his staff provided to my family.

I do think that it would be helpful to prospective families to hear a testimony from a parent whose children have spent many years at the school.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on. 1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver 3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs 4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out! The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news. Be part of it.