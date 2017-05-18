Parking charges daylight robbery

From: Heather Godwin, Pett Road, Pett

I live five miles outside Pett. This week I had cause to go down to the Stade for an annual meeting of a voluntary organisation, which started at 7pm.

I was asked to go earlier to do some admin, so had to pay from 6.45 - 9.00pm for the car-park at Rock-a-Nore because of the new charges which have been extended from 7pm to 9pm.

This cost me £4.30. This is daylight (or dusk) robbery!

Most evening, community, meetings start at 7 or 7.30pm.

Extending the charges to 9pm is just unfair on those who volunteer, or wish to take part in community activities.

No wonder the tourists complain.

