Professor’s many local connections

From: Cynthia Reavell, Friars Bank, Guestling

Following your report on Professor Brian Bellhouse’s inquest (October 27, 2017), I feel readers would be interested to know of his long-standing local connections (beyond the fact that he lived in Winchelsea).

From his TIMES Obituary (June 15, full page), we learn that he was born in Winchelsea, and educated first at Westminster Abbey Choir School and later at Rye Grammar School. He still has siblings living in this area.

After he retired he bought “several farms”, including in Guestling. He was walking in one of his own fields near Guestling Church, with a friend and his old black Labrador Baldrick, when his cows – which had calves – became agitated and ran at the dog.

Bellhouse tried to intervene, but as we know was himself trampled to death; sadly, Baldrick had to be put down.

Professor Bellhouse leaves a widow, Elisabeth, and seven children and 21 grandchildren, so the obituary informs us.