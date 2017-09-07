Purpose of road signs is puzzling

From: Cliff Brooker, High Wickham, Hastings

I am puzzled as to the purpose of the unattractive, difficult-to-read dot-matrix traffic signs on the A259.

I have seen messages regarding cheap parking in Priory Street (I doubt a visitor could find Priory Street); messages instructing us not to use mobile phones while driving (really?); and messages welcoming visitors and urging them to leave Hastings tidier than they found it (I think that’s what it said).

Over the recent Bank Holiday weekend they were completely blank; and yesterday they read “Section 1. Section 2. Section 3. Section 4”.

Rather profound I thought.

I wonder how much all this low-level technology costs?