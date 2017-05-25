Robust policies always needed

From: J. Dean, Pett Level, Hastings

I don’t know what alternative universe the management of Buckswood inhabits but to cite changes in paperwork requirements as the reason for their poor Ofsted report leaves me speechless.

As any teacher will tell you, robust policies and procedures for child protection, risk assessments, staff vetting and teaching and learning have been required evidence for years, probably since Ofsted was first introduced. Where have they been for the last few years with regard to safeguarding issues – obviously not reading the papers, watching television or attending any training.

As regards the changes brought in in April – have they forgotten that this inspection was in March?

