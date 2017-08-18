Sad for vets to charge so much

From: Julie Camden-field, London Road, Bexhill

A few weeks ago I enquired at the vets if pet cremation was still free as I had heard a rumour they now charge.

We seem to have become a very greedy country.

I was quoted £40 which, as I take in rescue pets, I was not impressed by.

So when I was actually in the vets I asked again but guess what – this time it was £100, so no more pets for me and probably for quite a lot of other people.

Also I have lost the credibility with people that are supposed to be loving and caring for animals being quite so money grabbing.

I realise there are costs but I would have thoughts the vet’s bill would more than cover these costs. I find it very sad.