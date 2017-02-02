Shame to see farm shop close

My wife and I were sorry to read in last Friday’s Observer that Cherie Cramp and Roger Castle have had to close their little farm shop on Catsfield Road due to crippling taxes.

We cannot claim to have been regular customers, but whenever we went there, we were always treated with courtesy and help.

That officialdom has treated this kindly couple in such a heartless manner is unforgivable, particularly as a very large barn within the farm area was given over to the sale of all sorts of items for charity.

Along, no doubt, with many other local residents, we would like to wish both Cherie and Roger a happy retirement, they certainly deserve it.

