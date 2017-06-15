Show children the true picture

From: Marion Dill, Military Road, Rye

Not so eggstraordinary – Living Eggs workshop, Rye Observer, June 2, 2017.

‘... and looked after them.’ Until the chickens were fully grown? Or were the chicks returned a few weeks after hatching to be crushed, macerated and stomped on like so many other male chicks that get handed out as eggs as part of these projects and then sent back to the provider while still young and vulnerable?

In my opinion, this teaches children nothing about the ongoing daily cruelty in the egg industry of killing live male chicks by the millions as they are of ‘no use’ and only reinforces something that children probably already know: that certain animals lay eggs that hatch and produce baby animals.

Sadly, LE hatch kits are also sent out to care homes.

So far, I have yet to see a care home that comes with a chicken run so that the chicks can grow up, be looked after properly and have a meaningful life.

